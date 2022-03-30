The Inspectorate of Government Beti Kamya has revealed she has taken interest in the budget for the state burial of former speaker of 11th parliament Jacob Oulanyah.

“The spirit of the departed speaker must be horrified by the obscene cash bonanza in the funeral expenses. He would not allow it if he had a choice. The IGG will honour him by taking interest in allegations of impropriety in his funeral expenses,” the IGG, Beti Kamya said in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon.

Government earlier this week announced that Oulanyah’s burial would cost shs 2.5 billion .

The budget prepared by the National Organising Committee chaired by the Presidency Minister, Milly Babalanda will include among others shs13.5 million for health services, shs2.8 million for sitting and ushering, shs75 million for A-Plus Funeral Services, shs8.9 million for decoration, shs26million for accreditation, shs10.5 million for first aid, shs60 million for Covid testing,shs18 million for publicity and shs319 million for security among other items.

Following the release of the program, several members of the public have since questioned the budget, with many saying it has been inflated.

Government on Tuesday released a week long program for the return and burial of the deceased speaker of the 11th parliament.

According to the program, the deceased’s body will arrive at Entebbe International Airport on Friday, April, 1, 2022 aboard Ethiopian Airlines and will lie at the home of the speaker in Muyenga on Sunday and Monday for friends and well-wishers to pay their last respects.

On Tuesday, the body will be moved to the Parliament of Uganda where the Speaker Anita Among will lead the Members of Parliament to pay their final respects.

The body will also spend the night in Parliament before being taken to Kololo ceremonial grounds for a state funeral to be attended by President Museveni before burial on Friday at the deceased’s ancestral home at Lalogi village in Omoro.

The burial day will be a public holiday.