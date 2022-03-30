Lights, Camera, Fireworks and prosperity, the following events took place between 7:30PM to 9:00PM.

So sit back and enjoy snippets of what and how it went down at Prophet Elvis’s 45th birthday celebrations at Plot 47 Lweza.

Whilst I had major fomo over Prophet Elvis’s birthday, I was at home scrolling and obsessing over all the Remnants clothing wondering what I’d wear to such an auspicious function.

Having attended prior Remnant events, I was certain that my usual dress down syndrome would not suffice and when I got to the venue, true to the word, I saw a lot of floral prints, funky frills and printed pieces that got me super excited.

Literally everyone was dressed to impress, who they were impressing is a story for another day but from what I gathered even their dressing is a sacrifice and way of honouring the Prophet.

If glamour, glitz and prosperity are words you like to associate with, then make it a point to check out Zoe fellowship and their legion of Remnants who never disappoint when it comes to all three.

To set it off, the Prophet arrived in a drove of White Range Rovers all personalised, “Elvis” and if that wasn’t a statement, the fireworks that ushered him in rivalled anything shot up in the sky lately.

He wore immaculate white which as we all know is the essence of purity.

As one would expect, the Prophet’s birthday is a grand spectacle. There’s a certain expectation attached and as night falls on the celebration, the crowd is primed for a party.

Serving as an opening act for the night’s celebrant, Limitless Fellowship from Kenya led by Prophet Ronnie Kabwama opened the show singing, ‘Taken Over’ followed by ‘Here We Come’ a notable feat within itself because they were all so perfectly in harmony.

Limitless has adapted well since morphing into a band a year or so ago. Wearing Mustard, yellow attire with angelic voices flowing, the Kenya expat set forth a classy tempo.

It drew together a wide swath of listeners, as his music flits between old and young, easy listening and uplifting vibes.

Prophet Ronnie is, if anything, adaptive as a songwriter and angelic performer. We can’t wait for their maiden show here.

A combination of b-boy moves, breakdancing and choreographed dance moves from the Zoe Dancers followed next making the Prophet smile nostalgically.

Then came everybody’s favorite Ruyonga backed by a shimmering set of screens that alternated between mirrors, lights and a picture of the Prophet split among them, the aesthetics weren’t lacking and the crowd remained restless throughout waiting to hear what lyrics would escape his lips, and deliver he did with two old skool tracks that got everyone up on their feet.

There’s no doubt that as well as all the complimentary and negative monikers people have given him, even his biggest detractors would be hard pressed to not be impressed by his rap sermon.

Close to 8:30 PM, the man we’d all been waiting for, came onto the stage ushering us into praise and worship which was breathtaking amidst screams and cheers.

It was truly a spiritual affair filled with love from both Remnants and Prophet Elvis who many call their Spiritual father. Prophet Elvis went on to talk about his calling and the office of the Prophet and what it entails.

He quoted, Psalms 45:7, “You love righteousness and hate wickedness; therefore God, your God, has set you above your companions by anointing you with the oil of Joy.” and went on to say, “God is not gloomy, in His presence is fullness of Joy.” He stressed the issue of being connected to something that transcends space and time.

With every word he spoke, you could hear a cheer, scream or an Amen from someone out in the crowd, and even then, you could tell no word had fallen to the ground because we were all captivated at a man celebrating 45 years and yet looking so young, eloquent and exuding great grace and power.

When God called Prophet Elvis, he surely had us in mind and the importance of this day, his birthday cannot be underestimated and in so doing, “Believe in the LORD your God, so shall ye be established; believe His prophets, so shall ye prosper” (2 Chronicles 20:20 NIV).

God by His principles will not do anything of importance concerning His children without informing His servants, the prophets and that’s why I chose to celebrate Prophet Elvis Mbonye on his 45th birthday.

As the night was winding down, the Prophet blessed everyone with a financial miracle. Wait for my testimony and for those asking to partake, make it a point to attend next time first.

He cut cake and the night was wrapped up in more colourful fireworks that painted the entire Lweza sky and crowning the night and month the Zoe kinda way. It’s a lifestyle, don’t get it twisted….

“We are here because we are born to prophesy and to take over the Kingdoms of this world.”