The UPDF spokesperson, Brig Gen. Felix Kulayigye has assured the country that the security condition in the Karamoja sub-region is being well managed.

This follows reports of continuous fighting in the region since the death of three geologists from the Ministry of Energy and two UPDF soldiers on March 21. The five died at the hands of armed Turkana pastoralists who had crossed into Uganda to search for pastures.

Reports had indicated that the situation had since escalated and gotten out of hand.

However, in a statement issued on Tuesday, Kulayigye clarified that UPDF and police joint forces under the operation themed “Usalama Kwa Wote” are working tirelessly to ensure that the situation is kept under control.

“Since the launch of Operation Usalama Kwa Wote in July 2021, a lot has been achieved and the joint UPDF and Uganda Police Forces deployed in the area are working tirelessly to maintain peace and security in the area.” Kulayigye said in the statement.

The defence spokesperson further noted that in the last 10 days, the operation had yielded achievements. Among these, he said 20 warriors were put out of action while 4 guns and 47 rounds of ammunition were recovered.

He also revealed that in the same period, 39 warriors were arrested while 776 livestock were recovered.

On the other hand, Kulayigye explained that in the same period, four UPDF soldiers were killed in action, five civilians killed by suspected Karimojong warriors while 170 livestocks were reported stolen. He said the stolen livestocks are being tracked by the joint forces.

Kulayigye reaffirmed the joint forces’ commitment to ensuring that the Karamoja sub-region is completely pacified.

“The UPDF, working with other sister security agencies, the local leaders and all the peace loving ‘Wananchi’ in Karamoja will continue working together to completely pacify Karamoja and end all the criminality in the sub-region and the neighbouring communities.” he reaffirmed.