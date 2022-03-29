The Ugandan National Bureau of Standards has set quality guidelines to be followed by sellers of edible insects including grasshoppers, also locally known as Nsenene.

Nsenene are among the many insects enjoyed as a delicacy, especially in the central part of the country.

In a statement released on Tuesday, UNBS says together with Makerere University School of Food Technology, Nutrition and Bio-Systems Engineering (Food Science) with support from the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE) they have the Edible Insect –Specification US 2146:2020 Edible

The standard, according to UNBS is aimed at promoting safe consumption of edible insects which are harvested, processed and traded on the Ugandan Market.

They say this is in line with the UNBS mandate of developing, promoting and enforcing standards in protection of public health and safety, and the environment against dangerous and substandard products.

“The quality assurance measures involve analysis of unwanted biological and chemical substances which may contaminate the insects during the process of harvesting, processing, packaging or transportation,” said David Livingstone Ebiru, the UNBS Executive Director.

He also urged all traders of these edible insects to seek UNBS certification to ensure safety of their products for public consumption.

The Vice Chancellor of Makerere University, Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe, thanked UNBS for partnering with the university to promote research in innovative products such as edible insects which require relevant standards to be in place in to facilitate commercialisation.

He further encouraged entrepreneurs to commercialize edible insects given their nutritional value and market opportunities both locally and internationally.

The standard, US 2146:2020 Edible Insects –Specification, specifies the requirements, sampling and test methods for edible insects which include Grasshoppers (Nsenene), White Ants, Termites, Crickets, among others.

Some of the standard requirements state that the edible insect, whether, whole or granulated or powder or paste and either fried or dried shall be free from adulterants, extraneous material and objectionable odour.

The edible insects shall also be free from infestation and contamination from pests as well as complying with the maximum pesticide residue and veterinary residues limits established by CODEX Alimentarius commission for similar commodities.

According to UNBS, the insects should not contain heavy metal contaminants in amounts which may represent a hazard to health as well as being hygienically produced, prepared and handled in accordance with the provisions of appropriate sections of the UNBS.