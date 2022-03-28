Troy M Durman

So no doubt you’ve heard about Prophet Elvis Mbonye; during March it’s probably the most tweeted thing out there but is it everything like you see on theTL?

ADVERTISEMENT

Well I have been and sure I am not an expert but I can give you an insight on what to expect.

I’m sure you already know but just in case you don’t… the Prophet’s birthday is held every year in Kampala, Uganda.

It boasts the biggest names in music and is known for its highly photographed remnants.

March 29, 2022 will be his 45th birthday and everything suggests it will be a big one!

So this would probably be a good point to mention that Zoe Grounds are in Lweza so it’s not exactly in the easiest spot to get to.

There are many ways to get there and since most people attend the festival around the world they will probably need to get a flight. You can fly to Entebbe airport or if it’s easier and more direct I would suggest contacting the PR team to help you out.

Zoe has some somewhat expensive buses or you could use public transport or you could try to find a rideshare. I recommend you DM any Remnant you know.

There is a more detailed guide on the Prophet Elvis website if you are looking for more info: https://www.prophetelvis.com

Basically it is hot, but with a lakeside breeze that keeps the full effect of the heat in check. And I really don’t understand how makeup doesn’t melt off people’s faces.

Probably the serenity and heaven like essence all round keeps everything in place. Purely like heaven on earth.

First thing you will see is the lake view and no you can’t just walk past without getting the obligatory ‘I went to Zoe fellowship’ boast placard.

This is also around the time I suggest you put on comfortable shoes seeing that most of the time you will be on your feet sliding or swaying from side to side.

The best way I can describe the atmosphere is that it is kind of like everyone is creating the illusion that they are just partying and slaying.

But in reality they are probably praying, worshipping and meditating (or all of the above). Not saying that is a bad thing, it’s just the reality.

My first impression was that it was kind of too much, way extravagant than I thought it would be, being one of the most famous places in the world. Maybe because I have been blessed with attending all Zoe function’s and it’s crazy remnants.

What I noticed first was that there were not many stages but the artists playing on those stages throughout were all world class, so no complaints there.

It was just unexpected, especially Ruyonga’s rap vibe that had us swaying left and right.

After watching the live stream on youtube I expected the crowds to be hectic but everyone seemed pretty chill and just there for a good time!

Maybe it was because both times I attended,I was blown away by the attention to detail. What wowed me was the performances and stylishness exuded not to forget the grandiose and who can forget the fashion of Prophet Elvis.

Look, if experiencing heaven on earth is on your bucket list, then YES you should experience it for yourself. It was on mine and to be honest nobody wanted to go with me so I went alone.

Would I go again?

Yes I would and will certainly be in attendance because it creates great memories and is totally free. So if you have a cool crowd to go with, definitely go!

As I await tomorrow’s celebrations, I’d like to wish Prophet Elvis Mbonye a belated happiest of birthdays and we as a nation are honoured to have you in our midst. Happy 45th…to Prophet Mbonye.

The author describes himself as an inarticulate remnant