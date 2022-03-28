The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has urged its former members, now Speaker and Deputy of Parliament, Anita Among and Thomas Tayebwa respectively to use their office to serve Ugandans.

The two former FDC disciples who are now both National Resistance Movement (NRM) cadres were voted on Friday to lead the 11th Parliament following the death of former Speaker, Jacob Oulanyah.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, FDC deputy spokesperson John Kikonyogo congratulated their former allies, and advised them to serve the interests of Ugandans and not just “one old man”.

“We congratulate our former colleagues Anita Among and Thomas Tayebwa for assuming their offices, we pray to God that they should use them to serve Ugandans not one old man,” Kikonyogo said.

He said that the two are still welcome to their former headquarters and said that the party wishes them all the best in their tenure.

“We will not stop them from coming to our headquarters to borrow books that we wrote, ‘How to run Ug & Parliament’”, Kikonyogo added.

Anita officially joined the ruling NRM two years ago while Tayebwa has been hobnobbing with the ruling party for the last seven years.

Tayebwa was among the founding members of the FDC and his party number was 12.

He was among the FDC members who left the opposition party together with Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu.

Kikonyogo in his Monday press conference also thanked the 66 members of parliament who voted for Asuman Basalirwa and the 82 who voted for Moses Bitek.