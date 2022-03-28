After a short break occasioned by the Covid-19 induced lockdown, the East African Meat Carnival came back bigger and better over the weekend.

The event was a fusion of meats and music from the different East African countries – Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Kenya hence UTARKE.

The carnival will happen every quarter and will feature regional music and meats, themed to a specific country, starting with Uganda.

At the carnival, which was supported by Nile Special, partygoers got a real feel of the Pearl of Africa when they enjoyed Ugandan delicacies paired with a beer made of Uganda.

For the first time, Nile Special came on board to boost the event this year and keep revelers refreshed with a beer that is “Unmatched In Gold.”

This is in line with Nile Special’s purpose, to celebrate Ugandan greatness – big or small. From music to food, the event was topped off with the most awarded taste of Nile Special.

“Since last year, we have been celebrating Nile Special’s superior quality that has seen the brand scoop 21 gold medals, the most number of gold medals ever won by a Ugandan beer. Events like the East African Meat Carnival present opportunity to celebrate with our consumers,” said Amou Majok, Nile Breweries’ Head of Marketing.

Majok said Nile Special is all about celebrating Uganda’s uniqueness and the things that make this country stand out is none other than is our food.

The carnival featured barbecue by chefs Mark Kaheru and Mozes alongside entertainment from Uganda’s best.

It featured performances by reggae maestro Maddox Ssematimba, Luga flow rapper Mun G and Queen Sheebah – hosted by Sami Wetala and Esteri.

The event had an extra touch of entertainment from top deejays including Sir Aludah, Deejay Jo, Deejay Mary Jo, DJ Cisse, DJ Xzyl and DJ Mujo.