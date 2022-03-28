The body of Jacob Oulanyah, the deceased Speaker of the 11th Parliament, will be flown back to the country on Friday, this week, government has said.

“Fellow Ugandans, I wish to confirm that the body of our beloved Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah will arrive in Uganda this Friday,” the Minister for Presidency , Milly Babalanda who is also the chairperson of the National Organising Committee (NOC) for the burial said on Monday afternoon.

She noted that subsequent to the body’s arrival into the country, there will be a series of weeklong activities preceding the burial in Omoro.

Oulanyah died from Seattle, in the US where he had earlier been admitted after suffering a terminal illness.

President Museveni last week directed that the Ugandan flag, one for the East African Community and all flags in Uganda should be flown at half-mast at all public buildings and public grounds to mourn the Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah.

” I direct that the flags in Uganda fly at half- masts until the burial of the Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah. This is provided for in the official burials’ procedures. More will be said and communicated as we go along,” Museveni said in a message on Monday afternoon.

Following the death, questions about the body’s return arose after Parliament decided to have elections to fill his position in accordance with the Constitution.

Article 82(4) of the Constitution of Uganda provides that no business shall be transacted in Parliament other than election to the office of Speaker at any time that office is vacant.