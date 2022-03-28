Fort Portal city, Burahya, Mwenge South and Kyaka counties have progressed to the next stages of the MTN Tooro Kingdom Masaza tournament as the counties continue to tussle it out in the first-ever kingdom soccer tournament that will see the winning county crowned on the 15th of April 2022.

From the Group B matches played at the Katoosa playground last week, Mwenge South County proceeded to the next stage after it beat Kyaka 1-0 and later defeated Mwenge North 2-1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyaka eventually registered a 2-1 victory against Mwenge, securing its spot in the next stage of the tournament.

Group C matches that were played at the King Oyo Sports Complex in Bukwali saw Fort Portal and Burahya qualifying for the next stage of the tournament following a series of three heated-up matches.

Fort Portal beat Ntoroko county 3-0 while Burahya scored one goal against Ntoroko to qualify for the next stage of the tournament.

The matches were presided over by Stephen Tinka, the second deputy prime minister of Tooro Kingdom.

Action resumes this weekend.

On Friday 1st April, Kibale, Fort Portal and Kyaka counties will face off at the King Oyo sports complex in Bukwali starting at 10am.

On Sunday 3rd April, Bunyangabu, Mwenge South and Burahya counties will jostle for a spot in the next stages at the Katoosa playground.

Only two clubs from each group will proceed to the semi-finals at a yet-to-be-determined venue.

Results Summary

Group B

Mwenge South 1:0 Kyaka

Kyaka 2:0 Mwenge North

Mwenge South 2;1 Mwenge North

Group C

Fort Portal3;1 Ntoroko

Ntoroko 0;1 Burahya

Burahya 0:0 Fort Portal