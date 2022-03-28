Government through Police has suspended operating licences for nine private security companies whereas two others have been banned from operating in the country.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said the licences for Tracker Uganda Limited, Range Protection Services Limited, Stariat Security Company, Crown Security Limited, Delux security group, Supreme Security Limited, Delta Force Protection Services, Premier Security System, Stariat and Alert Guards and Security Systems have been suspended.

“The licences have been suspended in accordance with regulation 10 of the Control of Private Security Organisations regulations 2013.We have instructed our DPCs to withdraw all fire arms from them and also inform their clients to seek services from other private security organisations,” Enanga told journalists on Monday.

He said that the licences for Damocles Security Solutions Limited and Detail Protection Services Limited have been revoked.

According to the police spokesperson, whereas the private security company have to file returns with police for use of fire arms, the above mentioned companies had failed to do so for many years prompting action against them.

“They were not filing returns whereas we have also been getting several complaints of indiscipline and unprofessional conduct by the staff of these companies,” Enanga said.

He added that some of the companies were paying their employees poorly.

The development comes on the backdrop of reports that several security guards have on a number of occasions been involved in robberies in several parts of the country.

Whereas others directly rob from either their clients or from other businesses, others connive with robbers.

For example in 2020, two security guards were arrested are robbing shs 100 million from a businessman they were guarding in Kamwokya, a suburb of Kampala.

The incident according happened when the two guards attached to Tight Security Company Limited put Kunal Sethi, 35 a gold dealer on gun point and robbed cash before fleeing.

In other incidents, private security guards hire out guns to be used by robbers in their missions.