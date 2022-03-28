Police in Kampala have started a man hunt for a group of people that was captured in a phone video torturing a man by burning his back using hot melting plastic after tying his hands and legs.

The disturbing video made rounds on social media on Sunday where one of the people carrying out the torture was seen donning a shirt with the initials NRM.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Police spokesperson Fred Enanga explained that the way the video was captured was done carefully and the people behind didn’t leave any trace about their identities.

“However, we have established that video was of a torture of an individual who was randomly selected and lured to Lovely Guest house in Ggaba from where he was tortured,”Enanga said.

Explaining more about circumstances under which the incident happened, Enanga said that one Brian Njuba,40 a plumber and resident of Lungujja in Lubaga division had pinned posters with his telephone contact as a way of advertising his plumbing works, prompting unknown assailant disguising as a client to call him to promise him business in Ggaba.

“He was invited for plumbing work by people unknown to him. They gave him direction from Lungujja where he stays up to Lovely Guest house in Ggaba. They later invited him in one of the rooms of the guest house and on entering, he was forcefully grabbed,” Enanga said.

According to police, inside the guest house room, Njuba was stripped naked, testicles tied with ropes, mouth gagged with stockings and selected parts of the body burnt using melting plastics from a small jerican.

Police says that the assailants later left the victim for dead and consequently took off with his phone.

“The suspects left thinking he had died. The act was carefully captured by the assailants on video. The victim says he was randomly picked and called after seeing posters advertising his plumbing works.”

Arrests

The police spokesperson revealed that the owner of the guest house, Brian Mushabwe and Mercy Namagembe have since been arrested for not recording the identities of the suspects in the registration book as regulations for hotels, lodges and guest house stipulate.

“The suspects were not booked at the guest house which makes their act a premeditated one. As a lesson to all other managers of hotels and guest houses, we have arrested the owner of the hotel and the person who was attending to that shift for taking the guidelines issued for granted.”

Enanga said a serious manhunt for the victim has kicked off whereas the victim has been admitted to Mulago hospital for treatment.