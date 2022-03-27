President Museveni has launched the livestock compensation payments for claimants and beneficiaries from Acholi Lango and Teso sub-regions with a call to use the money for wealth creation at household levels by engaging in modern commercial and calculated agriculture.

“If you get compensated use the funds for modern commercial calculated agriculture. The only way to get out of poverty is through modern agriculture,” he emphasized.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ceremony took place yesterday at Soroti University where government, political, religious and cultural leaders from the three regions gathered to witness the launching of the program.

A total of 25,000 claimants in the first group from the 29 districts in the three regions will receive their payments as each district will have funds for its beneficiaries.

Museveni attributed the delay of the compensation exercise to dishonest people who were giving false information to the verification and validation teams about the animals lost.

The president however assured the remaining claimants that they will be paid gradually in the subsequent financial years.

He stressed the importance of following the NRM counsel of embracing modern commercial and calculated agriculture according to the four acre model.

Museveni reminded the people of the three regions to concentrate on intensive farming with enterprises that have high returns and leave extensive agriculture to farmers with huge chunks of land.

He reminded the people of the region to grow on one acre of land fruits then coffee for those who can grow the crop, then on the third acre grow pasture for zero grazing and on the fourth acre food crops like cassava.

He particularly advised the people of Teso and Lango sub- regions to use the edges of swamps to open up ponds for fish farming instead of growing rice that destroys the water bodies.

The Vice President Hon Jessica Alupo extended her sincere heartfelt condolences to the people of Acholi sub-region upon the loss of Speaker Jacob Oulanyah.

“He was a national leader to us all the people of Uganda,” she said.

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Muruli Mukasa thanked the president and all the stakeholders for making the exercise a success.

The Deputy Attorney General Jackson Karugaba Kafuuzi said an Inter- Ministerial Verification Committee was constituted to verify, evaluate and confirm claims of genuine livestock claimants/beneficiaries from the affected sub-regions.

He said the committee, in conjunction with the local government authorities, conducted a verification exercise in 2016 and a report was submitted to the office of the president.

“The report submitted had claimants from the three sub- regions including Acholi 16,946, Lango 42,042 and Teso 33,664 totaling to 92,652 beneficiaries,” he said.

In the FY 2021/22, government budgeted for and received Shs 50billion in respect of compensation for the war debt claimants from the sub-regions of Acholi, Lango and Teso.