The United States has no strategy of regime change for Russia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

In a speech in Warsaw on Saturday, President Joe Biden said Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, “cannot remain in power”.

“I think the president, the White House, made the point last night that, quite simply, President Putin cannot be empowered to wage war or engage in aggression against Ukraine or anyone else,” Blinken said on Sunday, while on a visit to Israel.

“As you know, and as you have heard us say repeatedly, we do not have a strategy of regime change in Russia, or anywhere else, for that matter.

“In this case, as in any case, it’s up to the people of the country in question, it’s up to the Russian people,” Blinken added.

Source: BBC