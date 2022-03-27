US President Joe Biden’s comment that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power” has prompted strong criticism from veteran US diplomat Richard Haass.

The comments “made a difficult situation more difficult and a dangerous situation more dangerous”, tweeted Mr Haass, who is president of the US Council on Foreign Relations.

“That is obvious,” he added. “Less obvious is how to undo the damage, but I suggest his chief aides reach their counterparts & make clear the US is prepared to deal with this Russian government.”

Mr Haass returned to the subject after the White House qualified President Biden’s remarks, saying: “The White House walk back of @POTUS regime change call is unlikely to wash.

“Putin will see it as confirmation of what he’s believed all along. Bad lapse in discipline that runs risk of extending the scope and duration of the war.”

Source: BBC