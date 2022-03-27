Adam Nuwamanya

Laying a solid foundation for young people is not a pragmatic attempt by several entrepreneurs.

Many of them think employees with five years of experience are the determinants of success in a firm. No, that’s not according to the liberator of the several young people, Mr Kin Kariisa.

It takes courage, strategy, situational analysis and being versed with a clear notion of who young people are to decide to deal with the most expectant, impatient and ‘lazy’ category of people – the youths.

In his meeting with students of Mass Communication at Uganda Christian University early last year, Kin Kariisa drew a vivid picture of the behaviour, aspirations and mode of conduct that most recent borns (1990’s borns and several millennials) usually exhibit.

He therefore implored stakeholders in education to start implementing the kind of it that tames the youth so that they meet their demands and their overwhelming prospects.

“We need to work together, us out there and the education sector to make sure that we bring up kids who are going to be responsible citizens,” said Kin Kariisa

Due to his dire need to show young people right paths, the East Africa’s leading multimedia company Next Media Services is a wash of young people and a progressive population.

The company’s set of deca-maxim list cleanses their consciences free from pride and laziness. This is led by one of his most sang and a once-bitten-twice-shy maxim of ‘Never Solve A Problem Twice.’

In one of his tweets, he had this to say;

“The Next Media training programme has seen young people such as Canary Mugume, Victoria Bagaaya, Paul Kayonga and many others both on air and off air grow formidable forces in their respective fields.”

Such a dream-come-true land mark for such young lads can’t fail, when there is clear strategy based on strong love for results, quality and culture. On strategy, he has this to say;

“Great unexecuted ideas are worthless; great employees without a strategy, leadership and especially culture are a waste of scarce resources, said Kariisa in 2022.

One becomes an inspiration through their actions and particularly what they say.

Kin Kariisa is fatherly, benevolent and courteous actions seem philanthropist in nature, and are vindicated by some of his quotes. Get a pen and note them.

“The youthfulness of Uganda, our efforts towards education, and our uniqueness as a people represent our. Motherland with countless opportunities to advance our technology and innovations.”

“Political leadership requires a leader to focus on a country’s long-term betterment, above and beyond any short term personal gains ….a mixture of charm and honesty, the capacity to make a judgement based on what will be better for the majority.”

“Success never comes by luck alone and not by mistake. Success is built by one’s intention to transform their motherland.”

“All the things we do, we try to build a brand around them such that a brand can live longer.”

“How do you identify people you’ve not grown up with, you were not born with….you need to be a thinker and strategic person to choose people to deal with.”

“By 2040 or 2030, Africa’s economies will be bigger than Europeans, if we exploit our resources very well, and, between Africa and Asia by 2050, we will be controlling 60% of the world economy.”

“We need to educate our brothers and sisters to be able to understand that Africa is the only future Africans have. We need to exploit Africa to benefit as Africans”

“If we sleep the way our great, great grandfathers slept and they took our energetic what you see as slaves in the US and others, this will be another slavery.”

Conclusively, Ugandan entrepreneurs who have young people at heart are just a handful. But, finding good administration with a defined agenda in streamlined systems is like sweeping stairs, you begin from top.

My small experience at Next Media has reminded me that every entity is as good as its head. Show me a good proprietor and I will show you a good firm.