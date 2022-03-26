President Museveni has warned members of the public, especially politicians against making claims that Speaker Jacob Oulanyah was killed, noting that soon police will come for them.

“I would like to warn some people who are in the habit of taking advantage of problems to make cheap politics. And actually we’re going to go for them because I have heard some people saying some people killed Oulanyah. The police will come and ask you to give them some information because Oulanyah did not die in a private home,” Museveni said on Friday at Kololo independence grounds.

Museveni explained that it makes no sense for anyone to claim that the speaker was killed yet he died from a reputable hospital in the US but had also been admitted in other hospitals back home in Uganda before being flown abroad.

Sickness

Museveni told parliament that he didn’t know that Oulanyah was sick until he(Oulanyah) went to Dubai with doctors, adding that it was then that he got to know that the Speaker was sick.

The president however insisted that it wrong for some people to play cheap politics out of the speaker’s death by claiming he was killed.

“Police are going to come and ask you to tell us because you seem to have information. We cannot go on with this indiscipline. It’s not constructive at all, especially from some people who are educated and claim to be leaders. We are going to go for them,” he warned.

The development comes on the backdrop of comments by Oulanyah’s father who claimed his son had been poisoned.

“I know all of you who have come here are mourners. His (Oulanyah’s) death is not easy news to welcome because I know he did not die of natural causes, he was poisoned. I know very well that he was poisoned, and whatever somebody will say tomorrow should not distort the information we now have,” Nathan Okori told mourners earlier this week.

However, the Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Chris Baryomunsi has since dismissed the claims, adding that an official postmortem report will soon be released by the US hospital where Oulanyah had been admitted.