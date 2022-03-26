Pre-pandemic, Uganda’s tourism sector was one of the fastest growing sectors. The sector generated GDP US$1.6 billion in Forex earnings for 2018 compared to US$1.45 billion in 2017, accounted for 7.7% of the national GDP. While, Number of international visitor arrivals increased by 7.4% from 1,402,409 in 2017 to 1,505,669 in 2018.

However, with the pandemic, the country received 512,945 tourists in 2021. Therefore, to return to the pre pandemic arrivals, UTB developed a Strategic Plan and a Recovery Marketing Strategy to propel the sector to recovery through interventions such as domestic tourism promotion and destination branding.

Earlier today, Uganda Tourism Board flagged off a team of Rotarians from various rotary clubs within which they hold positions of leadership to Murchison falls national park to continue their marketing strategy. The main aim of this trip is to give Rotarians a feel of what the pearl is endowed with and how best they can sell it to their wider audience through rotary fellowships and retreats.

This tour is geared towards inspiring Ugandans to visit the destination’s prized tourism sites and attractions across the Country. Over 50 leaders of the Rotary clubs across Uganda have been invited for the tour.

Dubbed the ‘’Fellowship on the Nile’’, the domestic tourism promotional tour comes shortly after UTB launched the ‘’Explore Uganda’’ – The Pearl of Africa brand that is aimed at communicating the unique tourism proposition in the domestic, regional and international market place for increased tourism numbers. Therefore, the partnership wil help tol tap into the opportunities presented by the tour to position Uganda as a favourite leisure and MICE tourism destination.

Peace Taremwa, the incoming District Governor for district 9214; Uganda and Tanzania added that the partnership is a great initiative that will showcase Uganda’s endowment. He noted, ‘’Other than people going for foreign trips abroad, Covid – 19 exposed the beauty within our backyard, its time for Ugandans to appreciate the country’s diverse and unique tourist attractions including; freshwater bodies, flora and fauna, diverse cultures, hospitality, temperate climate, culinary among others.

Bradford Ochieng, deputy CEO of UTB also noted that every one has a role in marketing Uganda as a tourism destination and to know the products we offer as a country.

“We are rallying everyone to take Uganda as a country of first choice. We are looking at all sectors, partners and everyone to have a role in marketing this beautiful country. Rotarians are leading by example and we wanted them to experience it first hand. Many of them travel a lot and also have families, that’s a big market for us.” Noted Ochieng.

Mr Ochieng added, ‘’UTB unveiled the new brand — Explore Uganda to communicate and position Uganda as a highlights reel of all that is rare, precious and beautiful in Africa. The new brand promise seeks to reemphasise Uganda’s rare depth, beautiful range and precious variety of attractions for a competitive market share.

Rotarians will be treated to a 3-day tour of the mighty Murchison falls with activities including a sundowner game drive in the park, a boat cruise on the Nile river, to the bottom and top of the falls, fellowship on the Nile, Ziplining and so much more.