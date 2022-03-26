The Ugandan army has passed out yet another batch of 87 marine officers who have been undergoing training at the Marine Training School Kalangalo in Entebbe, Wakiso district.

The 87 who included 10 officers and 77 other ranks were passed out after successfully completing a seven months Marine Basic Induction Course which includes: skills at arms, small boat handling skills, marine operations and tactics, combat swimming skills, and drills among others.

The acting Special Forces Commander, Brig Felix Busizoori lauded the UPDF leadership for supporting the various brigades and units as one of the ways to professionalize the Ugandan army.

He said that such trainings is not ceremonial but intended to make officers experts, create teamwork, improve performance and develop physical fitness.

“This is a remarkable achievement for UPDF and a clear sign that the professional agenda is moving on a steady trajectory. I am confident that the course has added a brick in the construction of a professional force,” Brig Busizoori noted.

The Commander of the UPDF Marine Brigade Brig Michael Nyarwa noted that the Ugandan army needs skilled marine crews to continuously secure the country’s territory which is 20% occupied by water.

The Marine commander noted that the training was aligned to regional and international standards to provide a common language in the preparation for conduct of operations like medical aid, search and rescue and chart work, among others.

The commandant of the Marine Training School Kalangalo Lt Col David T Karara urged the group to use the newly acquired skills to protect themselves and the country.

He said the course was aimed at developing a multi skilled force in maritime combat operations and enhance leadership for sustainable maritime capability.