A woman decides to stay because no man has ever touched her the way you do. The way her body responds to your touch is nothing she has ever known.

So she takes it all in because she knows that the make-up sex will take her to the moon and back at the end of the day.

Sometimes the sex is so good that you can’t get your legs to move out of a terrible situation. It might not be physical violence, but it could be something worse. It could be emotional torture. But then again, the sex is out of this world.

Women love bad “boys” because they keep them on an emotional roller-coaster. The bad days are a near-death experience, but the good days are a day in heaven. They cum and go and cum again. To walk away from that type of organism is the hardest thing to do.

This type of madness is not just about men. A woman can break you bone by bone, and as a man, you might never get the energy to walk away until you are emotionally dead.

A toxic woman will drive you crazy one minute and give you the orgasm of your life the next. Her leg will taste like steak on a Saturday night, but you want to forget how sweet that choockie is when her insecurities set in.

Toxic people give the best sex, and for some reason, people stay because the sex is so good. In fact, a toxic person will keep reminding you that you will never find a beast like her in the sheets.

This could also be why we have a huge number of people in prison because they murdered their partners.

It takes everything you have in you to walk away from the very best orgasm you have had all your life. Forget about the nonsense of make-up sex is the best.

You will be cumming one minute, and the next, you are checking in in Kitalya because you couldn’t take their drama anymore.

Know when to walk away from a bad relationship and keep walking no matter how good the sex is. It is one thing living with a heartbreak but a whole other ball game living in prison.

An obsessive man will check every part of your life like his own depends on it. He will cut you off all your friends and sometimes family. Any man close to you is sleeping with you in his mind.

This is where a man will damage a woman never to love again. Emotional damage is real. No matter how good the sex is, do not lose yourself trying to live in someone’s shadow. Walk away.

Some men hang in there with dramatic and psychotic side dishes because the sex is so good. They have threatened every part of their family life, but they still crawl back in bed with them.

You can find good sex again. Hell, you can create good sex, but it is tough to recover from emotional damage, and the worst part is it spills over to all aspects of your life.

Everyone has that one crazy ex that was everything in bed. They knew all the sex styles. They knew how to turn you on by just looking at you, but they also knew how to break your soul in minutes. You won because you walked away.

Miss D is all about amazing sex, but if it costs you a part of your good self, let the sex go and stick to being a human being. Do not lose yourself for an orgasm that will last a few hours.

Till next time, walk away from good sex with a toxic human being.