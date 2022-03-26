Kenyan afro-pop singer and composer Nviiri Sande alias Nviiri the Storyteller has revealed that he has deep familial roots in the Busoga region of Eastern Uganda.

“I have lots of relatives here, from Buwenge in Busoga,” he said during an interview on a local TV station.

He also added that this is the first time he is taking the stage on his own in Uganda and will be marking the occasion with the debut live performance of his latest release, Jealousy.

Nviiri is famous for hits like Pombe Sigara, Overdose, Niko Sawa and more and is signed to Sauti Sol’s Sol Generation Records, under which he featured on the label’s rhumba-inspired Extravaganza, released in 2019.

The artist is in Kampala to perform at the Tusker Cider-sponsored Blankets and Win’s 10th slated for Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Lugogo Cricket Oval.

“We are excited to have Nviiri as part of the Tusker Cider experience at Blankets and Wine. We believe that through his personality and his music, he embodies the unique and exciting qualities that the Tusker Cider brand represents,” said Simon Lapyem, UBL’s Innovations Project Manager while welcoming the singer to Uganda.

Nviiri, who will perform with the support of a live band, joins a lineup of talented entertainers from Uganda and beyond.

The other artists will include Bruce Melodie from Rwanda and Uganda’s Spice Diana, Zex Bilangilangi, Ebrahim Soul’O, Fem DJ, DJ Alicia and many more.