The Global Peace Foundation (GPF) Founder and Chairman, Dr. Hyun Jin P. Moon has paid tribute to the deceased Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah referring to him as a champion of peace for Uganda and African continent.

“On behalf of my family and Global Peace Foundation leaders throughout the world, our deepest condolences and sympathy are shared with you, the family of Uganda Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah and the entire nation of Uganda in the loss of a great son, father and patriot of the nation and African continent,”Dr.Hyun said.

This was through a condolence letter he has addressed to President Yoweri Museveni in which he shared his sympathy to him and the bereaved family.

Dr. Hyun added that Oulanyah was his great friend as well of the Global Peace Foundation and was alive to initiatives for peace across Africa and the world.

The Uganda Chapter Global Peace Foundation president, Amb. Milton Kambula said that the speaker has been an active leader in the foundation and awarded as Global Peace Ambassador supporting strategic reconciliation and dialogue efforts across the world.

“Together with Muruli Mukasa Minister of Public Service, H.E Dr. Abied Karume, H.E Obasanjo, Dr. Manu Chandaria, Mr. Mukesh Shukla and Mr. Kalisa Muhammad, Oulanyah lobbied for Uganda to host the Global Peace Leadership Conference 2018,” Kambula said.

He added that the Global Peace Leadership Conference 2018 which was spearheaded by Oulanyah brought together 2500 top world leaders to make consensus on response towards strategic challenges in East, Greatlakes, Horn Africa region and the world.

A total of 54 countries were represented including North Korea and South Korea where leaders discussed the agenda of reunification and denuclearization plan of North Korea and other nations for the world.

“Oulanyah was part of the peace negotiations calling for an end to the post-election violence in Kenya. He has supported peace negotiations between North and South Korea and was part of the peace negotiations between government of Uganda and Lord Resistance Army,” Kambula said.

According to Kambula, Oulanyah has been part of the Rwenzori region peace campaign since 2014, and has been calling for the unity of the Bakonzo, Batooro, Bamba and all other tribes living around the Rwenzori region.

“In Global Peace Foundation Uganda office, Rt. Hon. Jacob has been supervising the education transformation, youth development and policy programmes for peace in Uganda. Without Jacob, we are going to find hard time in this work of peace building framework development,” Kambula condoled.

“Let’s join hands to deepen the work Oulanyah believed in by promoting the vision of One Family under God, shared values and universal principles locally, regionally and internationally.”