The DRC-born forward is one of the best players in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League – many observers rate him second to none- thanks to a combination of hard work, terrific ball skills, and an eye for goal.

The 23-year-old, who joined Vipers Sports Club in October 2020 has been something of a surprise to many followers of the beautiful game in Uganda.

In his first game for the Venoms, the forward picked a head injury in a friendly match with Big league side Maroons FC that compelled him to contemplate taking an eight-week sabbatical.

But he chose to continue to play on. As a new player in a league and country, Manzoki knew he had a herculean task ahead of him.

The striker, at the time, wasn’t a starter for his side during the reign of former coach Fred Kajoba in the 2020/2021 season.

But on his debut, Manzoki showed what his game is all about with glorious team play as he struck and then provided three assists in Vipers’ 7-0 mauling of MYDA at St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende.

That season he started 14 of the 22 games he played. He acknowledges that it has been a journey of ups and downs.

“You can’t be the best by coming off the bench,” he explains.

“When I got an injury, I never had a choice. I accepted the situation but decided to put in more effort. Every time I came from the bench, I came to prove and show everyone who Cesar Manzoki is until I completely healed.”

In recent years, Uganda has had many foreign players who have failed to stamp their authority in the top division. Names like former KCCA FC Nigerian forward John Odumegwu, Villa’s Victor Eminayo and Emmanuel Obina all flattered to deceive but not Manzoki.

He has been an absolute revelation. This season he has been heads and shoulders above everyone in the league with goals of quality and quantity, a wonderful work ethic and a willingness to make those around him better.

Manzoki was named among the best 11 in the Airtel Federation of Uganda Football Associations awards for the year 2021. Although he didn’t win the Startimes Uganda Premier League last year, the attacker who recently changed nationality to play for Central African Republic won the Uganda Cup golden boot having scored seven goals in eight matches.

“I was happy to win the Uganda Cup and an individual trophy,” the soft-spoken player notes. “The award was the fruit of my hardwork. In my mind I am the best and am my own competition.”

Manzoki is yet on another incredible run this season and is a strong contender for the StarTimes Uganda Premier League golden Boot. He is joint topscorer of the top division alongside URA”s Steven Mukwala.

His 12 goals and six assists have taken Vipers to the cusp of a first League and Cup double.

In him, Vipers possess a gem. With Manzoki in their side, the Venoms have every reason to dream of silverware.