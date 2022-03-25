Police commanders all over the country have been tasked to help improve the force’s image that has in the past been tainted by actions of some errant officers.

“Don’t be misled by field pressures which have soiled image of police force but help the police management score highly when you go out there in the communities,” AIGP Godfrey Golooba, the Police Director for Human Resource Development and Training said.

Golooba was on Friday speaking during the pass out of 198 police commanders who had completed a six months officers’ basic course at the Police training school, Kabalye in Masindi district.

He explained that the force attaches high importance on training as one of the ways of professionalization, adding that to this, officers must replicate what they learn at training school when they are deployed.

“I am happy police has taken effort to prepare officers through trainings in this ever changing environment. This course has added value to the force and the individuals who have undertaken it. The course is fundamental because professionalism is visible if officers are knowledgeable and skilled in their daily duties. This will enable the officers remain relevant in the changing dynamics of the society,”he said.

The Police Human Resource Development and Training director said by going for further trainings, police officers are expected to come out patriotic and result oriented but can also replicate what they have learnt while carrying out their various duties.

“I remind you that you are the vanguard of police force and government representing the IGP.You are the vanguards of achieving social economic transformation for our country. Because you work in mentally, physically and emotionally demanding field, physical fitness, critical thinking and having a clear ideological orientation are key,” AIGP Golooba said.

“Having a strong moral character and devotion to your country will bring the best out of you as young officers. We expect the best out of you when you are deployed. Remain healthy, focused and avoid drug misuse especially alcohol so as to advance in your careers. Respect human rights of the population while carrying out your duties.”

The Kabalye Police Training School commandant, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Abubaker Ziwedde noted that the 198 officers are professionals including medics, those from forensics, Field Force Unit, ICT and trainers from the police training school.

He said the officers had been recommended by their unit commanders to go for the training.

“This training has tested you on endurance, persistence, loyalty and ability to respond to orders. You have been trained to become officers and therefore respect principles of officership. Don’t ashame the institution. Remain disciplined, focused and committed,” ACP Ziwedde urged the officers.