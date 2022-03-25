Thomas Tayebwa who until Wednesday this week served as Government Chief Whip is the new deputy speaker.

Tayebwa garnered 379 votes while his challenger FDC’s Moses Okot Junior got 82 votes.

His election did not come as a surprise because NRM had the numbers.

Tayebwa, 40, replaces Anita Among, who was earlier elected speaker to replace the late Jacob Oulanyah.

The Ruhinda North MP was first elected to Parliament in 2016. In 2006 while still in FDC, he stood for Youth parliamentary elections but lost.

He retreated to business before making a political comeback in 2016 this time under the NRM banner.

With the election of the speaker and deputy speaker out of the way, Parliament is expected to come up with the burial programme for Oulanyah who died on March 21.

Oulanyah’s body is expected back this weekend although no confirmation to this has been made.