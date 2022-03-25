The race for the position of the Speaker of Parliament has brought together sworn ‘enemies’ Bukedea Woman MP Anita Among and Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake.

Among is the NRM candidate for Speaker of the 11th Parliament.

In photos that have circulated on social media, the two were seen at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds hugging each other almost pecking.

Early this month, Zaake dragged Among to court seeking its declaration to, among others, overturn his controversial removal from the position of Commissioner of Parliament for allegedly insulting deputy Speaker Anita Among on social media.

A total of 155 MPs voted to remove Mr Zaake from the position after being found guilty of disparaging the Deputy Speaker.