Buganda Kingdom has responded to assertions by the Chief Justice, Alphonse Owiny Dollo in which he said that Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi was at one time flown aboard the presidential jet to get treatment in Germany.

Dollo earlier this week blasted a group of National Unity Platform supporters who last month besieged Jacob Oulanyah’s hospital in the US asking that he be flown back to Uganda for treatment.

The protesters who carried placards described as irony the treatment of the Speaker in the US yet he had praised Uganda’s leadership which they accused of not caring about the health system.

“That this dying man should go back home! That they have spent tax payers’ money to charter a plane to take Oulanyah to America! But your ethnic leader, you, you, you who were demonstrating, your ethnic leader was transported in a presidential jet to Germany using public funds. He was not entitled. You did not demonstrate…only a wicked person can fight a person who is fighting for his life,”Dollo said.

The comments have since attracted a backlash, especially from Baganda.

However, in a statement released on Friday, the Buganda Katikkiro, Charles Peter Mayiga said the Kabaka has never used the presidential jet as had been said by the Chief Justice.

“Death causes shock , grief and anguish and it often makes emotions run high. However, just for the record, when the Kabaka flew to Germany in August, 2021, he didn’t fly by the presidential jet but by KLM,”Mayiga said.

The Buganda premier however urged members of the public and leaders to preserve the dignity of the deceased speaker by avoiding unfounded statements that he said could easily cause unwarranted debates and causing more grief to the family, friends ,colleagues and the entire country.

Eulogises Oulanyah

Katikkiro Mayiga also eulogized the deceased Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah who he described as an accomplished lawyer, skilled and often humorous debater.

“The kingdom of Buganda joins all Ugandans in mourning the untimely death of the Rt Hon Jacob Oulanyah who was a consummate politician and legislator.”