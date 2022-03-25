Senior journalists Lukka Kagenyi and Mike Ssegawa this week ate big in the RDC reshuffle after they made it to the list as Deputy Resident District Commissioners (RDCs).

Kagenyi, a journalist, businessman and politician from Budaka, was appointed the Deputy Resident District Commissioner for Manafwa district.

While Ssegawa was appointed Deputy Resident District Commissioner for Jinja South Division

Kagenyi is the owner of Kagenyi Holdings is famed for organizing sports events, supporting education and giving out free spraying pumps to farmers’ groups in his district.

He also contested and lost against Robert Kasolo for Ikiiki County in Budaka district in the NRM primaries during the 2021 parliamentary elections.

A graduate of Kyambogo University, Kagenyi also attended Bat Valley primary school, Buganda Road primary school and Kibuli SSS.

Ssegawa, on the other hand, is the proprietor of online news website site www.watchdoguganda.com.

Ssegawa also worked at Daily Monitor as features editor and later managing editor.

He has been serving as a councillor in Mukono Municipality.