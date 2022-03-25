Former Kasese District Woman MP Winnie Kiiza has urged government to increase service delivery in order to silence tribalism sentiments across different regions.

Kiiza, who is also the former leader of opposition argued that it is imperative for government to equally distribute services to all regions or else the sentiments will only keep growing.

Kiiza made these remarks while appearing on NBS Frontline show, Thursday evening.

“The issue of tribe and everybody wanting to have their tribe on top results from poor service delivery. People think when they have their own, at least they will have eaten on their behalf,” Kiiza opined.

Kiiza said that the country has fallen so low, that government is giving districts according to tribes, which has not helped the situation.

Kiiza’s comments come at a backdrop of a number of tribal sentiments that have been verbally and emotionally expressed ever since the position of the Speaker of Parliament fell vacant with the death of Jacob Oulanyah.

MPs from the Acholi, Lango and West Nile Parliamentary Caucus in petition to President Museveni wanted the position of the Speaker to be ring-faced for someone from their region, something government refused.

Kiiza talked about the late Oulanyah as a hardworking and respectful man who would not have accepted the tribalism sentiments that are being uttered by some politicians.

“He was a resilient man, hardworking and respectful. He had a story for both the young and old. He was a great mentor. I want to thank him.

He was quick to say sorry. He would not want to listen to the issues of disunity,” Kiiza said.