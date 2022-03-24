The ruling NRM party caucus has endorsed government Chiefwhip, Thomas Tayebwa as their flagbearer for the upcoming deputy speakership race.

During the party’s parliamentary caucus meeting held at the Kololo independence grounds on Thursday, Tayebwa went through unopposed after his contenders pulled out of the race.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thank you colleagues for endorsing me unopposed for Deputy Speaker on NRM ticket,”Tayebwa tweeted .

He will now face of with Kioga County and National Unity Platform’s Okot P’Bitek Moses who the opposition had earlier endorsed for the deputy speaker race.

Having been selected for the deputy speaker position, Tayebwa will now have to resign his position as the government chief whip.

Earlier, the opposition had voted JEEMA president Asuman Basaalirwa to compete against NRM’s Anita Among for the speakership.

In the secret ballot, the Bugiri Municipality legislator polled 49 votes against Jonathan Odur’s 20 to emerge the winner

Basaalirwa will now battle with the ruling National Resistance Movement’s Anita Among in the speakership race that climaxes tomorrow Friday during a special sitting at the Kololo Independence grounds.