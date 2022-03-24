A competitive Convention market dominated by the establishment of UNAA Causes and UNAA plus the emergence of the Bunyoro Kitara Convention organized by members of the diaspora from the former powerful Kingdom of Bunyoro has thrown some Convention aspirants into disarray.

The regular Basoga Twegaitte International Convention which has been a fixture of USA’s Memorial Day weekend, which is at the end of May has not announced Convention plans with less than 70 days to go, insiders in North America believe it’s because of the very competitive landscape.

Banyakigezi have also not announced their Convention dates, while traditionally they have made plans at times very late but their quietness throughout the two years of the Pandemic may be an indication of some possible changes.

The emergence of the Bunyoro Kitara Convention is definitely likely to hurt the Banyakigezi Convention, Bunyoro Kitara may also hurt UNAA by encroaching on its tuff.

Former UNAA President, Monday Atigo’s UDCATE Tourism Event scheduled for the end of May at the Marriott Burlington is also struggling, it has shifted its activities from the Marriott to Rhino Lounge with only DJ Silverback as the key performer.

Uganda American entertainment (UAE) is struggling with its entertainment, reliable information from North America reveals UAE’s woes, UAE’s struggles are compounded by their inability to process work permits, insiders reveal that since January UAE has been reaching out to former UNAA leaders to help with the work permit process, since former US President, Donald Trump changed some Visa rules, with an introduction of a requirement of all Visa applicants to include their social media accounts, this has lead to a denial of entry to several Uganda entertainment household names into the US.

Comedians, Alex Muhangi and MC Mariachi were denied entry to the US in 2019 plus several Musicians have run into the same problem.

This development has UAE’s Musicians developing cold feet because they are on visitor Visas, this means everything is now up in the air.

The struggle with new conventions will give a breather to the establishment.

The Uganda Government-funded UNAA is in San Francisco at the beginning of September on the same dates as its privately held competitor UNAA Causes in Las Vegas on the same dates.

UNAA, with its $ 100,000 (Shs380m) blank cheque from the Uganda Government can withstand new competition, its most challenge comes from UNAA Causes with Las Vegas as a top draw when compared to all cities in the US.

UNAA Causes is also believed to have paid many Ugandan artists during the pandemic, this gives it a cushion to deploy resources competitively.

With the People Power Convention (NUP) also in California two weeks earlier than UNAA Causes and UNAA, the West coast competition seems to be about these three.

Some Ugandans may already be in for some surprises, some of the new groups have been registering delegates from Kampala with registration starting at $ 200, with some uncertainties about some new Convention groups emerging, overseas delegates may be in for some surprises in the foreseeable future