Muslims have praised President Museveni for appointing the former Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) spokesperson Nsereko Mutumba as the Resident District Commissioner(RDC).

Yesterday, President Museveni announced a reshuffle among Resident District Commissioners, Resident City Commissioners and their deputies.

According to the new list released on Wednesday, Mutumba has been appointed as the Kayunga Resident District Commissioner.

Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, the Mufti of Uganda congratulated Mutumba upon his appointment.

He noted that being skillful in grassroots mobilisation and good cadership are some of Mutumba’s strong virtues that he can utilise in service delivery.

“In a special way we register our appreciation to His Excellency President Yoweri Museveni for these appointments that are meant for good of the nation,”he said.

Mubaje congratulated all newly appointed RDCs and Resident City Commissioners and urged those who retained their seats to continue to serve their communities to the best of their abilities.

“Lastly, we call upon all those who were dropped to take heart and use their experience and connections to continue serving humanity in other capacities,”he said.