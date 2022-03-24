Edna Musiime was a third year student of Geology at the College of Natural Sciences Makerere University.

One day, she hoped to become a top geologist and embarked on that dream.

Early this year, she secured an internship slot at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development to perfect her dream.

On Tuesday while on an assignment, Musiime and her team fell into an ambush in Moroto and their lives were cut short. They were attacked by rustlers while conducting mineral mapping in Lokisilei village, Moroto.

Friends and those who knew her described Musiime as social and engaging. She was also ambitious.

“She loved travelling and meeting people. She was fun to be with,”said Anita Katushabe, a friend.

From some of her social media posts, it is clear that Musiime had traversed many parts of the country. In one photo, she is seen posing near the hot springs probably in Semuliki National Park.

Katushabe said they would miss Musiime for her humour.