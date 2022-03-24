The Fort Portal Catholic Diocese has appealed for financial support worth Shs1 billion as it prepares to lead this year’s Uganda Martyrs celebrations on June 3, at Namugongo Catholic Shrine.

This year’s celebrations shall be guided by the theme, “Baptised and sent to witness Christ with love and hope MT.28:19, ROM. 8:35.” which is reflected in the way the martyrs died; they were men of faith baptized with water, but some were not yet baptized (baptism of blood).

The diocese received the news of hosting this year’s martyrs celebrations on February 14, 2022.

Due to the uncertainties of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bishop of Fort Portal diocese, Robert Muhiirwa says the news came in a bit late. He adds that given a short notice, his diocese still have a huge gap in finances.

According to Muhiirwa, the task to lead the celebrations is enormous and demands serious preparations on the spiritual level and material level so as to profit from the pilgrimage to Namugongo.

He added that provided the diocese is organizing a number of activities to march the task ahead of it, they still need more support to cater for liturgy, finance, protocol and security, catering, transport, construction and decoration among others.

The bishop highlighted that his diocese had developed and approved a detailed budget of Shs1bn to help in the mobilisation and collection of funds. The mobilisation exercise shall be spearheaded by Hon.Tom Butime and Hon. Frank Tumwebaze, under the coordination of Dr. Patrick Birungi.

Muhiirwa thus called on well wishers, corporate and business bodies to help the diocese financially to raise the money needed to march the task.

“I continue in a special way to appeal to you all people of goodwill to support Fort Portal Diocese in realizing successful and fruitful celebrations. With your spiritual, financial, moral, social and all kinds of support, we shall be able to meet our Shs1 billion budget, which is very much needed for the success of the occasion,” Muhiirwa appealed.

The money can be deposited into the diocese’s bank account with Centenary Bank, Fort Portal Branch (A/c Name: Fort Portal Diocese 2022 Uganda Martyrs Celebrations, A/c No.3203286953)

Well wishers can also send the money on Airtel Money No. 0753 503 354 and Mobile Money No. 0771 963 204, (Both lines in the name of Robert K. Muhiirwa).

It’s worth remembering that Fort Portal Diocese last animated this celebration way back in 1997. Since then, several changes have taken place; it used to be a small event of about 300 people, but now it is an event of millions of people.