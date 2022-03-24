The First Deputy Prime Minister who also doubles as Minister for East African Community Affairs, Rebecca Kadaga has said that climate change has had a big impact on Uganda’s food security , noting that the problem is likely to be exacerbated.

“Recently, River Nile flooded as nature fought back which saw schools, homes, gardens and other infrastructure along the river in Pakwach, Buliisa and Butiaba affected. This is one of the many effects of climate change that we have suffered in last 10 years. You have seen the locusts that invaded crops well as the rainy seasons have changed and affecting the farmers greatly,” Kadaga said.

The First Deputy Prime Minister was on Thursday speaking during the launch of the East Africa Food Security Symposium and Expo in Kampala organized by the Climate Action East Africa.

Kadaga explained that Uganda being an agricultural country, the problem of climate change has not spared it in many ways.

“This problem has been very intense and devastating. Ewe have encroached on nature’s territory but it will definitely have to fight back to reclaim what it owns. We still have communities which are not able to have enough food simply because of floods, drought and many other factors associated with climate change.”

“It is very common to find a young farmer who has invested the little he has in growing tomatoes and hoping to sell them in South Sudan but it shines too much and the entire investment is wasted simply because of climate change.”

Kadaga noted that there is need to mitigate climate change not only in Uganda, East Africa or Africa but world over since it affects everyone.

“This is a journey we must all walk together. It is a journey that touches all of us and will deliver us to the promised land or sink us. We need to mitigate the problem of climate change to help avert the situation,” she said.

Kadaga noted that government has a 10 year plan that will help mitigate the problem of climate change through environmental regeneration including stopping wetland encroachments and many others.

Former Agriculture Minister, Victoria Ssekitoleko who doubles as the Private Sector Foundation Uganda vice chairperson could not agree more with Kadaga’s assertions, adding that there is need to make the public aware of climate change and its effects on food security

“Farmers hand planted and were waiting for rains to help their crops. The crops are going to wither and that is a loss to the farmers. This problem does not only affect farmers in the villages but also those in urban centres who consume food by buying it. Because of climate change, prices for food will definitely go up, Ssekitoleko said.

“Since agribusiness is the largest employer of people not only in Uganda but world over, because of climate change, there will be unemployment. Everything that shakes food sector shakes the employment sector. It is high time we made everyone aware of climate change and its effect on food security.”

According to Ronald Lwabaayi, the team leader at the Climate Action East Africa said their secretariat will carry out a number of activities to make the public not only in Uganda but in the region aware of the effects of climate change especially on food security.

“We want to tell everyone that whereas Uganda was in the past the food basket of Africa, this no longer the case because of climate change. Something needs to be done to change the status quo not only in Uganda but Africa at large,”Lwabaayi said.

He noted that whereas the Western world and Asia are responsible for most of the activities that have degraded the environment, it is Africa which has suffered most.

“We adopt technologies which don’t affect the environment but above all, we need to work hand in hand as the world to ensure we return the earth to where it was.”

According to Lwabaayi, the symposium to be held between October 14 and 16, 2022 at Kololo independence grounds under the theme “linking climate change, food security, nutrition and wellbeing” will attract researchers, climatologists, academic, civil society, policy makers, private sector, innovators and non-government organization to brainstorm on how to mitigate climate change.

He noted that the annual symposium will be rotational with Kenya slated to host the next event in 2023 whereas Tanzania will host the 2024 edition.