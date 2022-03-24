Hudu Hussein, the new Yumbe Resident District Commissioner has described as challenging his service in Kampala , Uganda’s capital.

“It has been a challenging experience .I feel built and prepared for more challenges,” Hussein said in a tweet.

In the new changes announced by President Museveni on Tuesday, Hussein who had announced a number of programs to clean Kampala City was transferred to Yumbe which is over 500km away from Uganda’s capital.

As part of programs to clean the city, Hudu cleared vendors off the streets of Kampala to the detriment of many of them.

To this, he warned building and shop owners of closure in case vendors were found on their buildings or shop verandas.

Equally, the outgoing Kampala RCC gave street preachers a 30 day ultimatum to vacate the streets.

He however denied ever asking preachers off the streets.

“My President is a very religious and God-fearing man, and he is my inspiration. I cannot do something that he himself cannot do. I emphasize that I cannot and did not say anything about chasing street preachers. I referred to street children, among other issues,”Hudu Hussein said in a statement later.

Following his transfer, a number of Ugandans took to social media to comment about his transfer from Uganda’s capital to a district 500km away .

However, commenting about his transfer, Hudu Hussein applauded President Museveni for trusting him to serve the country, adding that despite the challenges, he has gained a lot of experience that will be useful at his new duty station.

“I would like to thank President Museveni for the continued trust and confidence he has in me. I feel built and prepared for more challenges,” he said.

“Yumbe district, here I come ready to work. Security and service delivery on top.”