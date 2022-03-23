The World Islamic Call Society has pledged to work with Next Media Services, most especially Salam Television and the Salam Charity Foundation in undertakings that will uplift the underprivileged.

Abdulbast Mustapha the head of the World Islamic Call Society made the pledge during his visit to Next Media Services offices at Naguru hill.

He said he was impressed by the works of Salam Charity and promised to work with the foundation to spearhead charity work.

Kin Kariisa, the chief executive officer Next Media Services said the media conglomerate thought it fit to put up a television channel that serves the interests of the Muslim community with Salam TV has worked to serve the entire East African region.

“The Muslims in the East African religion, have benefited a lot from the teachings and content that we channel out of Salam Television,” said Kariisa.

Kariisa said Salam Television has helped teach religion to children whose parents have not been able to take them to religious institutions.

He added that the charity has also helped in a number of projects including building mosques, schools among others.

Karim Kaliisa the managing director Salam Television said its time for all NGOs to put completion aside and concentrate on serving the needy. ‘

“This is an opportune time for us all to work together especially now that we are just a few days to the holy month of Ramathan where we need a lot of support to reach out to the needy Muslims who are fasting,” he said.

Mustapha was impressed by the work done by Salam Television and Salam Charity Foundation, and pledged to work with the foundation.

World Islamic Call Society is a charitable organisation run by the government of Libya.