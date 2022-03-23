The Commander Land Forces, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba ,despite several warnings, Karamajong warriors have continued with their illegal activities, noting that the UPDF is now coming with hell to deal with them.

“My Karimojong brothers ! We have begged you to stop the life of robbery and violence. We have begged you to stop attacking your neighbours but to no avail! You have refused all our appeals! Well, now we are coming and hell is coming with us,” Lt Gen Muhoozi tweeted on Wednesday.

“Karimojong criminals killed my soldiers in cold blood! There will be hell to pay for that!! If they want to avoid retribution they better get in touch with our RDCs and commanders in the region now!! Otherwise, let us see who the real men are.”

The warning comes on the backdrop of a deadly attack in which three geologists with the Ministry of Energy and their two army guards were shot dead by suspected rustlers and their two guns stolen.

The geologists had gone to Moroto to map out the for minerals.

Whereas a joint security team of the Police and UPDF has used both carrot and stick methods of encouraging the rustlers voluntarily hand over their guns as well as forcing others to abandon them, deadly attacks by the warriors have persisted.

The commander of the UPDF 3 Division and overall Commander of the operation Brig Joseph Balikudembe said they have recovered several guns whereas 1724 warriors have been arrested and 316 of these have been prosecuted.

Attacks by cattle rustlers on members of the public and security personnel have been on the rise in the area in the past few months.

Whereas the UPDF and Police launched joint security operations against the rustlers, the deadly attacks have continued.