The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, has urged Ugandans to embrace life skills, adding these are very important for the growth of communities.

He made the remarks while paying tribute to the Directorate of Industrial Training(DIT) under the leadership of Patrick Byakatonda after DIT partnered with Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC).

This event took place at UMSC based Islamic Call University College in Old Kampala on March 21st 2022.

Mubaje disclosed that he has personally done his best in implementing various government community transformation initiatives such as fish farming, maize and rice farming, planting oil palm trees, all at large scale.

“Unfortunately I lack a market for my products,” Mubaje said.

Mubaje explained that even God’s prophets depended on skills as their source of live-holds.

He cited the examples of prophets like Adam who was a farmer; David, a blacksmith who specialised in making shields, spears and other weapons; Nuhu (Noah), a carpenter; Idris (Enock), a tailor while Musa (Moses) and Muhammad were shepherds.

Mubaje used the same occasion to thank President Museveni for designing development programs including health interventions meant to protect the population.

Mubaje described the partnership between the two entities as a commitment that should be followed by both sides since it aims at mindset change, value addition and instilling life skills urgently needed by the youths.