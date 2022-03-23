Uganda Business and Technical examinations (UBTEB) is set to mark the climax week for celebrating 10 years of monumental strides since inception in 2011.

The board on March 23 2022 will conduct a Technical and Vocational Education and Training ( TVET) Assessment Conference and Ground break its assessment centre construction project as part of 10 years of existence.

The conference will be at Hotel Africana under the theme “Competence Based Assessment for competitive labour force and economic development”, and the Groundbreaking Ceremony will be at Kyambogo Hill.

UBTEB was established by the government of Uganda through the BTVET Act 2008 and operationalised by the Statutory Instrument 2009 No.9.

Its mandate is to streamline, regulate, coordinate and conduct credible national; examinations and awards certificates and diplomas in business, technical, vocational and specialised professions in Uganda.

In the 10 years of existence, Onesmus Oyesigye ,executive secretary said UBTEB has registered major milestones in TVET assessment such as increment in enrolment for TVET Assessment from 9198 candidates in 2011 to 79,901 in to 2021; increased female enrolment in TVET programmes, increased involvement of the industry and employers for TVET Assessment, enhanced practical training and assessment through industrial training and real life project assessment, (in building facilities, domestic wiring, among others

He said the board’s cadre output to date stands at 104,804 (23,556 females and 81,248 males) artisans and technicians working across the globe. This however excludes candidates whose assessment results are yet to be released.

“The number of academic programs examined by the board currently stands at 170 for TVET programmes that enrol candidates after P7, S,4, S.6 and other levels. Candidates in these TVET programmes are assessed from UBTEB accredited and registered 592 TVET Institutions as assessment centres as of 2022 compared to 191 in 2011 when we received the mandate from UNEB,” he said.

He said particularly the modularisation of training and assessment emphasized in the TVET NDP III to be implemented with effect from 2022 and the Board is piloting all programs at the Uganda Community Polytechnic Certificate level and 13 programmes for National Certificate Technical.

Over the years, Oyesigye said the board has continued to stick to the core values of integrity, professionalism and this has enabled us to conduct successfully all examinations without any examinations’ leakages.