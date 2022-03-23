City businessman Hamis Kiggundu of Ham Enterprises has given up on 140 acre land in Kigo that has been under contention between him and Buganda Kingdom.

Last week, the two parties locked horns after Kiham Enterprises, a company co-owned by Kiggundu and Nakibinge Kaggwa, in collaboration with UNRA tried to create a road that leads to the land in Kigo.

The decision to create the road in the land under question was protested by Buganda Land Board (BLB) officials who claimed the move by Kiham was aimed at stealing part of Kabaka’s land. Ham’s company denied this.

In a bid to resolve the issue, Ham and BLB representatives, on Monday, held a meeting chaired by Prince Wasajja at Bulange, Mengo.

Speaking to journalists, Ham revealed that in the meeting, the BLB side rejected his suggestion to have the land demarcated and boundaries opened up between his side and that of Kabaka which prompted him to give up on the land.

He added that the BLB emphasised that the land belongs to the Kabaka and that he found it unnecessary to get involved in legal battles to establish who owns the land.

“Me Kiggundu, as a Muganda and Muslim, I believe that everything happens according to God’s dictation. If they say that the land belongs to the Kabaka, Who am I to insist on fighting for this land? I have abandoned the land to preserve my respect as a Muganda,” he said.

Kiggundu added that even-though he had acquired the land in all right procedures, he won’t be taking matters to court to avoid a confrontation with the Kabaka.

“Effective today, I have abandoned the land despite having acquired it in the right procedures. I leave it to the Kingdom in good faith and you will never hear me again contest for it,” the businessman declared.

It is understood that Ham had reached advanced stages of building an integrated sports complex called Ham Sports Club at the land situated between Serena Kigo and Mirembe Villas.