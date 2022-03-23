The catch phrase, ‘ politics is a dirty game came to light hours after the announcement of the passing on of speaker Jacob Oulanyah.

Those who were in tears over his demise quickly turned into possible replacements as the clock ticked to Friday when the next speaker will be chosen.

At exactly 1:07pm on Sunday afternoon, President Yoweri Museveni informed the nation of the sad news coming in from Seattle USA, the speaker of the 11th parliament Jacob Lokori Oulanya had passed on.

Museveni went on to say that he delayed to announce Oulanya’s death to ensure his family was informed first.

Museveni’s announcement sent the country into shock waves, and not too long after that the condolence messages started to flow in. From close friends, government officials and colleagues, the country was mourning.

Meanwhile at parliament where Oulanyah was the boss, government top cadres, parliamentary commissioners, MPs gathered, the mood was somber and others inconsolable.

Moments later they headed to Oulanyah’s home for a vigil and even here several wept.

Clock comes back……

The next communication came from President Museveni, announcing the National Organizing Committee to handle Oulanyah’s official burial, directing that flags be flown at half mast till his burial.

But all this communication flew right over the heads of Ugandans, the story would change moments later with the announcement that everything would be put on hold until a new speaker was in place

5:24pm

A document signed by government chief whip Thomas Tayebwa for a special caucus meeting over the speakership called by the president Museveni was in circulation.

7:39pm

2 hrs later, the NRM electoral commission issued another document for call of interest for position of NRM Flag bearer for speaker with Friday confirmed as the voting day.

Before you know it, talks of resignations, deadlines for nominations and expression of interest, campaign posters was all they talked about.

Many Ugandans were alarmed by how fast the conversation had changed from Oulanyah’s death to finding his replacement even before his body is returned to a country he diligently served.

So by the time the body of the immediate past speaker arrives in the country, there will be a substantive speaker to receive it and life goes on.