The top organ of the ruling National Resistance Movement(NRM) has endorsed Bukedea Woman MP Anita Among as the party flagbearer in the forthcoming speakership race, the Nile Post has learnt.

According to sources , following hours of interviewing the various candidates, the top organ of the ruling party cleared Among as deceased Jacob Oulanyah’s replacement.

“She left smiling after being approved as the next speaker,”the source at State House in Entebbe where the meeting was, told this website.

The NRM vice chairperson for Eastern Uganda, Capt Mike Mukulua who is also a CEC member confirmed the development.

“Rt Hon Anita Among approved by CEC to be the next speaker of Parliament of Uganda,”Mukula tweeted on Wednesday evening.

By being approved by the top party ruling organ, Among beat 11 other NRM MPs who were vying for the position.

State Minister for Defence, Jacob Oboth Oboth, Deputy Attorney General Jackson Kafuuzi, Dokolo South County MP Felix Okot Ogong, Theodore Ssekikubo, Jackson Atima Lee, Tororo Woman MP Sarah Opendi, State Minister for Sports Hamson Obua, Alex Kintu Brandon(Kagoma North legislator), Florence Asiimwe Akiiki(Masindi district Woman MP), Okot John Amos and Pius Wakabi are the other MPs who wanted the position.

Carrying the NRM flag, Among will now tussle it out with the opposition candidate during the election to be held on Friday at Kololo independence grounds to replace Speaker Jacob Oulanyah who died on Sunday from the US where he had been flown for treatment.

Article 82(4) of the Constitution of Uganda provides that No business shall be transacted in Parliament other than election to the office of Speaker at any time that office is vacant.