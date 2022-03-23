French musician Alicia together James Ssewakiryanga Junior also known as Ssewa Ssewa, the founder of Janzi Band have promised a stellar performance during a concert organized by Alliance Francaise Kampala and Uganda National Cultural Centre in Kampala.

The concert which is part of the Francophone month will be held on Saturday March, 26 at the National Theatre.

“This is my first time in Uganda and I am ready to discover what this country has to offer. However, I must say that I am prepared for a massive performance during the concert,” the 19 year old Alicia from France said during a press briefing.

Ssewa Ssewa could not agree more, adding that together with his Janzi band, they have prepared to give the audience their best performance.

“As Janzi band, we are happy to be part of this concert and we are ready to give our al,” he said.

He also revealed that they would be looking forward to have a collabo with the French singer.

“We hope this is the start of a long term collaboration with her but also to sell us out there. We have listened to her music and we shall find out how we can collaborate on a bigger project. We are working on something as a band and hope we can do some recording with her,”Ssewa Ssewa, the founder of Janzi band, 12 years ago said.

For Alicia said she would be welcoming with warm hands the mix of her French music and the Ugandan traditional instruments as played by Janzi band.

Speaking at the same function, Simon Jarru, the cultural coordinator at Alliance Francaise Kampala said the concert will launch their return to the National Theatre and that it is the start for many other things to come in future.

He noted that going forward, French lessons will always be offered at the National Theatre and not the Alliance Francaise offices in Bukoto as before.