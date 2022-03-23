The top organ of the ruling National Resistance Movement(NRM) has endorsed Bukedea Woman MP Anita Among as the party flagbearer in the forthcoming speakership race.

Among who is currently serving as the deputy Speaker of Parliament beat 10 others to carry the NRM flag in the race to replace deceased Speaker Jacob Oulanyah.

After hours of question and answer session with all the candidates, save for Sarah Opendi who was not available on Wednesday at State House, Entebbe, the top organ of the ruling party resolved that it was prudent that Among be given the flag in the forthcoming speakership race.

According to the resolutions of the CEC, there was need not to veer from the precedent set already in regards the speaker and deputy speaker race.

“Having noted that the NRM party has established a culture and practice of elevating the deputy speaker to the position of speaker, even when there has not been any disruption and now even more when there is an emergency, CEC endorses Among Anita Annet for position of speaker of the 11th parliament, “CEC said in a statement released on Wednesday evening.

The same argument was based on to allow Rebecca Kadaga who had been deputy speaker for 10 years in 2011 to replace Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi as Speaker.

The precedent was again followed in 2021 when the top NRM organ endorsed deceased Jacob Oulanyah who had been deputy speaker for 10 years as the party flagbearer for the position of Speaker to decide the impasse between him and Kadaga on who to become the speaker of the 11th parliament.

By recommending Among, the NRM Parliamentary Caucus will just endorse her.

Carrying the NRM flag, Among will now tussle it out with the opposition candidate during the election to be held on Friday at Kololo independence grounds to replace Speaker Jacob Oulanyah who died on Sunday from the US where he had been flown for treatment.

Article 82(4) of the Constitution of Uganda provides that No business shall be transacted in Parliament other than election to the office of Speaker at any time that office is vacant.