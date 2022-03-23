The Chief Magistrates Court at Buganda Road has issued an arrest warrant against award-winning Ugandan author, Kakwenza Rukirabashaija for skipping bail.

Kakwenza,33, who had been released on bail fled the country into exile in Germany where he says he went for treatment of his torture wounds.

On Wednesday, when the case came up for hearing, the author was nowhere to be seen prompting the state prosecutor, Joan Keko to ask court to issue an arrest warrant against Kakwenza, who, neither his sureties were in court.

The audience was thrown into laughter when in response, Kakwenza’s lawyer, Samuel Wanda told court that the writer was “within” the country and in a private facility where he is getting medication after being tortured by security .

The trial magistrate asked the lawyer to be specific whether the writer is in Nakulabye or any of the city suburbs but Wanda would not give more details.

The Buganda Road Chief Magistrate , Dr.Douglas Singiza consequently issued an arrest warrant against Kakwenza so that he is brought to court on the next date of April,11, 2022.

Sureties

The State Attorney, Joan Keko also asked court to penalize Kakwenza’s four sureties including lawyers David Lewis Rubongoya , Julius Galisonga; Kololo Secondary School teacher Annah Ashaba and activist Job Kiija who were all not present in court as was the case with the accused person.

In response, the defence lawyer said Galisonga had a case at the High Court that he was attending to whereas the National Unity Platform Secretary General, Lewis Rubongoya was still engaged in party activities aimed at coming up with a candidate in the speakership race.

Trial magistrate, Dr.Douglas Singiza however issued criminal summons against the four sureties to appear next month.

During the next court proceedings, the trial magistrate said the four sureties will be asked to explain the whereabouts of Kakwenza or if not, they will have to pay the shs10 million bail money to government.

The case has been adjourned to April, 11, 2022.

Last month, Kakwenza said he would never return to court which he said was never fair to him after being tortured.

“The magistrate can now put the passport in his dock and try it, I am not going to ever face him again,”Kakwenza said.

The writer has since arrived in Germany where he was received by the German PEN Center .

Charges

Presented in court, the critical writer was charged with offensive communication contrary to section 25 of the Computer Misuse Act 2011 for allegedly abusing President Museveni and the Commander of Land Forces, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba through social media.

“On December, 24, 2021, Kakwenza Rukirabashaija in the Kampala district willfully and repeatedly used his twitter handled to disturb the peace of his excellency the president of Uganda General Yoweri Museveni with no purpose of legitimate communicate,” the charge sheet read in part.