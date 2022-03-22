Uganda has been ranked the happiest nation in the East African region according to the World Happiness Report 2022 released by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

This year’s report uses global survey data to report how people evaluate their own lives in 146 countries worldwide, revealing a bright light in dark times amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

The World Happiness Report 2022 measurement of happiness relied on three main well being indicators which included life evaluations, positive emotions, and negative emotions (described in the report as positive and negative affect).

According to the report, Uganda ranked 117th globally with an average score of 4.6 making it the best ranked country in the East African region.

In the same region, Uganda was followed by Kenya which ranked 119, two positions lower than Uganda while Tanzania came third and 139th globally.

Meanwhile, Rwanda ranked the least happy country in the region at position 143 despite improving from position 147 registered last year.

Globally, Finland ranked the happiest nation while Afghanistan ranked the least happy country.