Five MPs have so far shown interest in replacing deceased Jacob Oulanyah as the next speaker of the 11th parliament.

The five who have already presented themselves at the NRM headquarters in Kampala will now wait for the party’s top organ to make decisions.

The four include; current Deputy Speaker Anita Among who picked her forms through one of her aides.

Also in the race is current Deputy Attorney General and Kyaka legislator Jackson Kafuzi Karugaba who said he is picking inspiration from former speakers Kadaga and Oulanyah to steer the house.

Others are Sarah Opendi, the woman MP for Tororo District whose expression of interest was done through her lawyer Mujurizi Jamil David ,Arua Central MP Jackson Atima and Dokolo South County MP Felix Okot Ogong.

Meanwhile, the leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga has said that the opposition will hold a meeting on Thursday to decided on the speakership race set for Friday this week.

Mpuuga revealed in a tweet that the Shadow Cabinet had granted a green light to members of the opposition to carry out consultations ahead of the Thursday meeting.

“The Shadow Cabinet agreed this morning to continue with consultations with other stakeholders ahead of the Opposition Caucus meeting on Thursday to agree on upcoming elections for Speaker of Parliament,” Mpuuga said.

The position of the Speaker of Parliament fell vacant on Sunday, following the death of now-former Speaker Jacob Oulanyah who died in Seattle, United States of America.