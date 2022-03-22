The leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga has said that the opposition will hold a meeting on Thursday to agree on who to front for the speakership election set for Friday this week.

Mpuuga revealed in a tweet that the shadow cabinet had given a green light to members of the opposition to carry out consultations ahead of the Thursday meeting.

“The shadow cabinet agreed this morning to continue with consultations with other stakeholders ahead of the opposition caucus meeting on Thursday to agree on upcoming elections for speaker of Parliament,” Mpuuga said.

The position of the speaker of Parliament fell vacant on Sunday, following the death of now former Speaker Jacob Oulanyah who died in Seattle, United States of America.

In an interview with NBS Television on Monday evening, opposition chief whip John Baptist Nambeshe said Oulanyah’s death is a big blow to the 11th Parliament and the opposition in particular, saying that the deceased exhibited maturity and accommodation.

Bugiri Municipality Member of Parliament, Asuman Basalirwa and Kira Municipality legislator, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda are some of the few members of the opposition that have already expressed interest in occupying the office of the Speaker of Parliament.

Ssemujju was a competitor in the previous election that brought the deceased Oulanyah and his candidature caused a stir in the opposition bloc.

It remains to be seen if the opposition will agree on a candidate come Thursday.