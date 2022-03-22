The Arua Central Division MP Jackson Atima Lee Buti has said he is the most qualified person to replace Jacob Oulanyah as the speaker of the 11th parliament.

Oulanyah died on Sunday in the US where he had been flown for treatment .

On Tuesday, the ruling NRM electoral commission started receiving expression of interest forms for part MPs willing to replace Oulanyah.

Speaking after being cleared to stand for speakership, Arua MP Atima said the vast experience he has amassed makes him the best candidate to steer affairs of the August House.

“I have vast experience of work right from primary school, secondary school and at university. After graduation, I lectured at Uganda Christian University, Arua campus for three years ,”Atima said.

The Arua Central Division MP said after entering parliament, he specifically took interest in observing how the deceased speaker Jacob Oulanyah was steering affairs.

“In parliament I was so keen how parliamentary business is conducted specifically when Oulanyah was steering parliament. I feel i have capacity to drive parliament in a pro-people direction. Parliament needs a research-based debate and it is me to do that. Coming from that background, I feel I am fit to fulfill his(Oulanyah) vision and plans that he wanted for this country. I can ably fill his shoes since I was close to him.”

Interest

So far, four MPs have expressed interest in replacing Oulanyah as speaker of the 11th parliament.

Among those who have expressed interest are current deputy speaker, Anita Among, Sarah Opendi and deputy Attorney General, Jackson Kafuuzi.

The NRM electoral commission chairperson, Dr.Tanga Odoi on Monday said after expressing interest, the names will be presented to the top organ of the party for consideration.

“The NRM electoral commission shall present the names of the interested candidates to the NRM Central Executive Committee which, upon consideration shall recommend names for election to the NRM parliamentary caucus.”

The NRM parliamentary caucus will then elect its flagbearer in the upcoming speaker race on Thursday, March, 24, 2022, ahead of the general election by parliament on Friday.

All this is done to beat the time to ensure by the time the deceased speaker Jacob Oulanyah is returned home, the position is filled to allow parliamentary proceedings continue.