The Makindye Chief Magistrates Court has granted bail to author Norman Tumuhimbise and journalist Farida Bikobere.

The duo were part of the group of 9 nine journalists belonging to onling media platform, DigiTalks, who were abducted by military from their offices in Makindye early this month.

Whereas seven members of the group were released on police bond, Tumuhimbise and Bikobere were not, and on Wednesday last week, the two were arraigned before court, before being charged with cyber stalking President Museveni and remanded until March 21.

On Monday, the two were bailed at a cash bail of shs 500,000 each.

Defence lawyer Eron Kiiza said that Tumuhimbise and Bikobere will continue to appear the Makindye Court for the hearing of the case.

Prosecution alleges that the duo and others still at large between January 2020 and March 9, 2022, while at Lukuli Makindye Division in Kampala, willfully, maliciously and repeatedly used electronic communication to wit Alternative DigiTalks Online Television and relayed offensive information to wit the “Politics of Komanyoko, Unsowing the Mastered Seed, Liars And Accomplices” directed against the person of the President of the Republic of Uganda.

Prosecution also added that the two, through their platform, intended “to disturb the peace and quiet of the President of the Republic of Uganda.”

The arrest of the author and his team of journalists came at a time when the group had announced on social media that they were going to launch two books; Liars and Accomplices” and “The kumanyoko politics: Unsowing the Mustard Seed on March 30, 2022 at Imperial Royale.